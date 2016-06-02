BANGKOK, June 2 Thai trading firm Berli Jucker Pcl aims to expand its hypermarket retail chain Big C Supercenter Pcl at a rate of five to 10 new branches a year as part of its drive to become a major retailer in Southeast Asia, a top executive said on Thursday.

Berli, majority owned by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, has long planned to expand in the region, especially in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, Chief Executive Aswin Techajareonvikul said.

Berli controls 97.94 percent of Big C after winning a hotly contested tender offer for French retailer Casino's 58.6 percent stake.

"We can open five to 10 new Big C branches a year from just two years earlier," he told investors during an earnings presentation.

The Big C purchase, which gives Berli access to large-format retail business and well-invested supply chain, should boost Berli's revenue by 300 percent in 2016 from a prvious forecast of 10 percent, with combined revenues of 120 billion baht($3.37 billion), he said.

Berli is already the third largest grocery retailer in Southeast Asia in terms of retail sales, according to the company data.

Berli is in the process of raising 214 billion baht ($6 billion) from the sale of new shares and bonds to repay the short-term debt raised with banks to fund its acquisition of Big C.

Its debt to equity ratio is expected to fall to 1.3 times after its capital raising is completed in July from about four times now, Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice president for investor relations said.

The company aims to cut its debt to 120-130 billion baht from about 160 billion baht at the end of the first quarter, Nutt-hathai said.

Berli plans to hold marketing roadshows to promote its plan to privately offer 800 million new shares to domestic and foreign funds and offer up to 130 billion baht of bonds in the second half of the year, Aswin said.

Berli competes with CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, and Tesco's Thai unit. ($1 = 35.6000 baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)