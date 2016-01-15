BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl , the flagship in consumer business of TCC Group controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the Vietnam unit of France's Casino Group is one of the company's acquisition targets.

Berli, which has been actively buying assets overseas to offset weak demand at home, is keen to expand in fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia, especially Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice president for investor relations, told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Casino said it was on process for the sale of its operations in Vietnam and it received expressions of interest for its publicly listed subsidiary Big C Supercenter in Thailand.

