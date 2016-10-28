BANGKOK Oct 28 Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl , the retail flagship of Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, said its quarterly net profit more than doubled, due to foreign exchange gains and the consolidation of Big C Supercenter.

Berli posted a net profit of 1.8 billion baht ($51.27 million) for July-September, up 118 percent from a year earlier. It also booked a foreign exchange gain of 1.08 billion baht after a loan repayment, the company said in a statement

Third-quarter revenue jumped 241 percent to 38 billion baht, mainly due to consolidation of Big C's performance.

Berli raised about $6 billion from the sale of new shares and bonds to repay the short-term debt raised with banks to fund its $6.2 acquisition of hypermarket chain Big C in May.

Berli holds 97.94 percent of Big C after winning a hotly contested tender offer for French retailer Casino's 58.6 percent stake in February.

Its interest-bearing-debt to equity ratio rose to 1.4 times in the third quarter versus 0.7 times the same period a year earlier due to the Big C deal, Berli said.

Big C, Thailand's second largest hypermarket operator, reported a 14.6 percent rise in net profit of 1.54 billion baht in the third quarter, due to improved margins and resilient rental and service income growth

Analysts expect Berli's profit to rise sharply in 2017 as it will fully benefit from the Big C acquisition, which gives Berli access to large-format retail business and well-invested supply chain.

Berli, which operates a wide range of trading, packaging to healthcare supply chain, is already the third largest grocery retailer in Southeast Asia in terms of retail sales, according to the company data.

It competes with CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, and Tesco's Thai unit.

At 0330 GMT, Berli shares were down 2.37 percent, after a surge of nearly 4 percent on Thursday ahead of the earnings announcement. Big C shares were 0.49 percent higher. ($1 = 35.1100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)