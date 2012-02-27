JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Feb 27 PT Berlian Laju
Tanker, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm,
said on Monday that it has defaulted on six of its debt
instruments, both on dollar-denominated debt and local currency
bonds, due this month.
The company said in a statement published in the Indonesia
stock exchange website that it had made no payment to six of its
debt instruments, including two worth a total of $44.1 million
due in Feb. 9 from its $125 million guaranteed convertible
bonds.
Berlian said late last month that it was freezing payments
on its debt of $2 billion, blaming a slump in freight markets.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul in Jakarta and Harry Soehartono in
Singapore; Editing by Will Waterman)