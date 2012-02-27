(Adds detail)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Feb 27 PT Berlian Laju
Tanker , Indonesia's largest oil and gas
shipping group, said it had defaulted on six of its debt
instruments, both dollar-denominated debt and local currency
bonds, due this month.
Berlian Laju is the latest shipping company to buckle in the
face of a weak global market. Late last month, it said it was
freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion while it talked to
creditors about restructuring its operations and finances.
Berlian Laju said on Monday it had made no payment to six of
its debt instruments, including two worth a total of $44.1
million due in Feb. 9 on its $125 million guaranteed convertible
bond.
"We are still working with our financial advisor and will
provide an update with respect to the company's restructuring of
its indebtedness in due course," Berlian Laju said.
The oil tanker freight market is struggling through a slump
brought about by the global downturn and weak freight rates on
the one hand and higher shipping fuel costs on the other.
However, sources have said Berlian Laju's problems were
compounded by high debts following the expansion of its chemical
tanker business at the peak of the shipping market in 2007.
Berlian Laju's total outstanding debt was $1.9 billion as of
the company's September financial statement. About $418 million
in scheduled principal payments are due this financial year.
This month, Singapore-listed business trust First Ship Lease
Trust said some subsidiaries of Berlian Laju had
defaulted on their payment obligations for three
Singapore-flagged tankers.
Analysts expect 2012 will be another hard year for the
shipping industry as overcapacity continues to depress freight
rates.
General Maritime Corp, a crude oil and refined
petroleum products shipper based in New York, filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection in November.
Berlian Laju shares remain suspended from trading in
Singapore and Jakarta.
The biggest creditors for a $685 million loan facility to
Berlian Laju are DNB Asia with $200 million, Nordea Bank AB
with $120 million and Standard Chartered Bank
with $115 million, Thomson Reuters data shows. Others include
BNP Paribas, ING Bank NV and SEB.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul in Jakarta and Harry Suhartono in
Singapore; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)