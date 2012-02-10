SINGAPORE Feb 10 PT Berlian Laju Tanker , Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm, which said late last month it was freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion, said on Friday that creditors were still supportive of the company.

"When we talk about restructuring, nothing will be exactly as planned, we just have to deal with everything," Finance Director Kevin Wong told Reuters on Friday. "So far, creditors have been supportive."

His comments came a few hours after Singapore-listed business trust First Ship Lease Trust said it had demanded the return of three chemical tankers from subsidiaries of Berlian Laju, as S&P declared the company in default.

"I think S&P action has no impact, everyone knows that in the short term it will lead to this, but we still have confidence since overall, our partners have been quite supportive," Wong said. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)