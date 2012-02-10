SINGAPORE Feb 10 PT Berlian Laju Tanker
, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm, which
said late last month it was freezing payments on its debt of $2
billion, said on Friday that creditors were still supportive of
the company.
"When we talk about restructuring, nothing will be exactly
as planned, we just have to deal with everything," Finance
Director Kevin Wong told Reuters on Friday. "So far, creditors
have been supportive."
His comments came a few hours after Singapore-listed
business trust First Ship Lease Trust said it had
demanded the return of three chemical tankers from subsidiaries
of Berlian Laju, as S&P declared the company in default.
"I think S&P action has no impact, everyone knows that in
the short term it will lead to this, but we still have
confidence since overall, our partners have been quite
supportive," Wong said.
