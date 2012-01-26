SINGAPORE Jan 27 Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk said late on Thursday it will stop servicing its debt in a move that will affect $418 million in repayments.

"The company has decided to temporarily cease repayments on all of the company's bank loans and bonds and payments on ship leases and on similar obligations of its other subsidiaries, save for PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk," Berlian Laju said in a stock market filing.

The debt moratorium will enable the Berlian Laju group to review its financial position and arrangements, it added.

The decision to freeze payment on its debt follows a covenant breach on a loan granted to a Berlian Laju subsidiary. Berlian Laju is a guarantor under this facility.

Fees charged by shipping firms to transport oil and other commodities have fallen sharply in recent months, hurt by a slump in Chinese buying and a surplus of vessels.

A key shipping benchmark -- the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities -- fell to its lowest in over three years on Wednesday.

Berlian Laju, which shares are listed both in Jakarta and Singapore Exchange, said the scheduled principal payments that it has to make in the current financial year are estimated to be in the region of $418 million.

The Indonesian tanker firm said it hopes to carrying on with its normal business, and will give the "highest priority" to servicing its obligations to its suppliers and trade creditors, who will not be affected by the debt standstill.

Berlian Laju has asked for trading in its shares to be suspended in both Singapore and Jakarta.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)