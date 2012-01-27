SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Jan 27 - Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk teetered on the brink of default Friday, blaming a slump in freight markets for freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion.

It is the latest shipping firm to buckle in the face of a weak global market and rising costs, although sources said Berlian Laju's problems have been compounded by high debts following the expansion of its chemical tanker business at the peak of the shipping market in 2007.

The oil tanker freight market is struggling through a slump brought about by the global downturn and weak freight rates on the one hand and higher shipping fuel costs on the other.

These factors "have significantly impacted the company's business and financial position," President Director Widihardja Tanudjaja said in a statement that said the firm will stop servicing its debt while it talks with creditors about restructuring its operations and finances.

Berlian Laju shares were suspended from trading in Singapore and Jakarta, but the announcement sent a subsidiary's stock to a record low and hit customer shares as well.

Berlian Laju's total outstanding debt was $1.9 billion as of the company's September financial statement. About $418 million in scheduled principal payments are due this financial year.

The debt standstill sparked an immediate response from Fitch, which cut Berlian Laju's CCC credit rating to C, just one notch above a default rating.

If coupon payments or principal payments are not made within the contractual period, allowing for time to fix the cause of its debt problems, Fitch will cut the company's rating to indicate it is in default.

However, it maintained the company's recovery rating of RR5, which Nandini Vijayraghavan, Fitch primary analyst for Berlian Laju, said implies creditors could expect to get back anywhere from 11 percent to 30 percent of their money. Berlian Laju 2014 bonds implied a similar recovery rate by trading at 26-30 cents on the dollar.

Berlian Laju Financial Director Kevin Wong insisted the standstill would be temporary and creditors were supportive.

"Debt standstill is just a temporary solution. We still need to do a lot of work," he told Reuters between meetings in Singapore on Friday with creditors.

EXPANSION

A former Berlian Laju executive and industry sources said the root cause of Berlian Laju's debt problems was the $850 million acquisition in 2007 of U.S. based Chembulk -- mostly financed through loans -- which they said left the company highly leveraged.

"It all goes back to the acquisition of Chembulk tanker," the former executive said. "The problem is that Berlian Laju didn't do a rights issue instantly after the acquisition to cut its leverage. Then the crisis hit in 2008."

The two companies combined became the third-biggest owner of chemical tankers in the world and gave the Indonesian firm a presence in the U.S. market. Chemicals produce about three-quarters of the firm's revenues.

Chembulk CEO Jack Noonan said the firm will continue to conduct business as normal. "We fully expect to fulfill our commercial obligations," he said in a statement.

Berlian Laju's debt-to-equity ratio is among the highest among Indonesian shipping firms at 1.70 times. PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi is at 1.05 times and PT Trada Maritime is at 0.65 times, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

Berlian Laju joins a growing list of firms struggling with the downturn in the oil tanker freight market.

"This sends across a message that owners are in deep trouble and if they default on a loan repayment ... charterers will avoid them," said a shipping broker based in Kuala Lumpur, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

General Maritime Corp, a crude oil and refined petroleum products shipper based in New York, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November.

The world's largest independent oil tanker operator, Frontline of Norway, was forced to restructure and split in two.

Danish shipping company Torm A/S said in January its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt and hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

Lenders are also growing increasingly wary of shipping finance as credit tightens globally on worries that the euro area debt crisis could push the world economy into another severe downturn.

SHARES SLUMP

Berlian Laju said it hopes to carry on with its normal business while it reviews its financial position and arrangements.

It will give the "highest priority" to servicing its obligations to its suppliers and trade creditors, who will not be affected by the debt standstill, the company said.

"The company has decided to temporarily cease repayments on all of the company's bank loans and bonds and payments on ship leases and on similar obligations of its other subsidiaries, save for PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk," Berlian Laju said.

The decision to freeze debt payments follows a covenant breach on a loan granted to a Berlian Laju subsidiary, for which Berlian Laju is a guarantor, the company said.

It didn't identify the subsidiary but added that other subsidiaries had failed to make lease payments.

Berlian Laju, which translates into English as Fast Diamond, is controlled by President Commissioner and founder Hadi Surya, a collector of fine French and Italian wine. He holds a 37.95 percent stake via PT Tunggaladhi Baskara but no longer takes part in the daily running of the company, a banker who has worked with the family said.

Shares in Berlian subsidiary PT Buana Listya Tama Bull fell as much as 8.9 percent in Jakarta to a record low of 82 rupiah before closing at 83.

First Ship Lease Trust, which has leased three chemical tankers to Berlian Laju, fell 6.7 percent in Singapore trading.

Berlian Laju 2014 bonds dropped 10-11 points on Thursday to 22-23 cents. They were around 39 cents at the end of December. However, some hedge funds stepped in to lift the price on Friday to around 26-30 cents.

"We view the bonds as having largely priced in a debt restructuring scenario," Nomura said in a client note.

"That said, there could be potential downside risk in the bonds should the company go down the path of liquidation as most of its assets have already been pledged to creditors."

In January, Moody's became the second ratings agency in a matter of weeks to upgrade Indonesia's sovereign credit rating to investment status, a stamp of approval for one of the world's hottest emerging markets.

Ferry Wong, head of research at Citigroup Securities in Indonesia, doubted Berlian Laju's debt standstill would harm investor confidence in the country as a whole.

"I think people are aware this is only specific to the global shipping industry, a worldwide problem. I don't think it will impact the positive sentiment towards Indonesia," he said.