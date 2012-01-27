JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's largest oil
and gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker
, which has said it will stop servicing its
debt, had $1.9 billion in outstanding debt as of the third
quarter of last year, a company executive said on Friday.
"Our outstanding debt as of Q3 2011 is $1.9 billion and the
short term debt is around $418 million. We are waiting for
direction from our advisers on restructuring negotiations with
lenders," Peter Chayson, the firm's general manager, told
Reuters in Jakarta.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Neil Chatterjee;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)