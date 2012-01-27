JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina said on Friday it would not cancel its contract with oil and gas shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker despite its debt problems.

"Pertamina will continue the contract with Berlian Laju Tanker as long as they can commit to the contract requirements, and there will be no contract cancellation," said Mohamad Harun, Pertamina's spokesman.

Berlian Laju, the country's largest energy shipping firm, has said it would stop servicing its debt. The company told Reuters earlier on Friday that its fleet of tankers was operating normally. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; editing by Miral Fahmy)