Sept 16 Berlin Iv A/S

* 2013/2014 pre-tax profit excluding fair value changes on properties and revaluation of debt and financial instruments up 38 pct. to 4.0 million euros

* 2013/2014 revenue 14.6 million euros versus 14.4 million euros

* Expects 2014/2015 revenue of about 15 million euros, corresponding to growth of 3 pct.

* Expects 2014/2015 pre-tax profit excluding fair value changes on properties and revaluation of debt and financial instruments to be 4.3 - 4.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

