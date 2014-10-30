Oct 30 Berlin Iv A/S

* July-Sept. 2014 revenue 3.8 million euros - a growth of 4.1 percent

* July-Sept. 2014 profit before tax and adjustments 1.1 million euros, up 12 percent

* Says keeps full-year guidance unchanged

* Says keeps full-year guidance unchanged

* Says still sees 2014/2015 revenue at about 15 million euros and profit before tax and adjustements at 4.3 - 4.6 million euros