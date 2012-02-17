* Robert Pattinson stars in French period drama
* Clear break from the hit "Twilight" series
* "Bel Ami" also stars Christina Ricci, Uma Thurman
By Mike Collett-White
BERLIN, Feb 17 British actor Robert
Pattinson said on Friday he may be too old to reprise his role
as the ever-youthful vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight"
movies, should author Stephenie Meyer decide to add another
novel to the series.
The 25-year-old's status as an A-list celebrity was
underlined at the Berlin film festival where crowds of screaming
girls gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Pattinson, sporting shaved hair, was at the festival for the
world premiere of "Bel Ami", a costume drama set in late 19th
century Paris based on Guy de Maupassant's novel about a poor
man who sleeps and cheats his way to the top of society.
It marks a big step away from the "Twilight" world which
turned Pattinson into a star, and will go some way to showing
how versatile he is as an actor.
"I'd be curious what Stephenie would write, but I just think
I'd probably be too old," he told reporters after a screening of
"Bel Ami", which also features Uma Thurman and Christina Ricci.
"I'm already too old. But yeah, it'd be kind of interesting."
The five-film "Twilight" franchise is based on Meyer's
best-selling four-novel series. The four movies out so far have
amassed around $2.5 billion at the global box office, with the
final chapter due to hit theatres in November.
In "Bel Ami", Pattinson plays Georges Duroy, a poor
ex-soldier who uses his looks and charm to seduce society
beauties and convince his newspaper employers to give him
important jobs.
Everywhere he turns he sees slights directed at him, and his
ruthless desire for revenge, power and wealth means he turns
insults to his advantage, no matter what the consequences.
That sensitivity struck a chord with Pattinson when he read
the script a long time ago, he explained.
"If someone insulted me I would get 10 years of ambition out
of it ... But I think I've grown up a little bit now. I'm not as
horrible."
The part contrasts with that of the noble and faithful
Cullen, which Pattinson said was what interested him.
"The character of Georges rarely comes up in any movies any
more, because he's unrepentant," he said. "It was quite fun
playing that and I don't think I'll ever have the opportunity to
play him again."
Pattinson said he was amused by similarities between 19th
century gossip columnists and today's celebrity-obsessed media.
Theatre director Declan Donnellan, directing his first
movie, found the themes of Maupassant's novel still relevant
today -- a "corrupt" government, a complicit media and a
controversial invasion of an Arab country.
"What I'm interested in is now," he said. "It's very good to
use that world to talk about ourselves."
Pattinson hoped he could bring some of his fiercely loyal
"Twilight" fan base with him to see Bel Ami.
"The biggest disservice you can do to your audience is
trying to repeat the same thing and get them to come just to get
money or whatever.
"But if people are interested in what you are doing, then if
you try and do interesting films on interesting subjects then I
think it's great."
Asked what he thought of the fans waiting to see him outside
the hotel where the press conference was held, he replied:
"The audience outside here is from everywhere, people came
from Thailand and stand out in the cold there. I can't relate on
any level, but it's definitely very nice."
