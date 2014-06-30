June 30 Berliner Synchron AG : * Says spin-off to strengthen business operations and equity agreed * To propose to completely restructure operational activities into 100pct-owned

subsidiary * All assets, liabilities and all contractual obligations to be transferred to

new Berliner Synchron Gmbh * Realization of hidden reserves within balance sheet will accelerate expected

positive performance of Berliner Synchron AG in 2014