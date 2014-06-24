BRIEF-iAlbatros Group plans share buy back at 59.05 zlotys/shr
* Announces offer for buy back of about 2.5 million of its shares at the price 59.05 zlotys ($14.78) per share
June 24 Berliner Synchron AG : * Berliner Synchron AG 2013 revenue eur 7.4 mln vs eur 8.4 mln
year ago * Berliner Synchron AG says fy 2013 net loss of eur 0.69
mln (after eur 0.317 mln the previous
year) * Berliner Synchron AG says it expects an increase in turnover and
further improved results for fy 2014 * Berliner Synchron AG says equity ratio as of year-end of 42
percent was up from 20 percent the previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Announces offer for buy back of about 2.5 million of its shares at the price 59.05 zlotys ($14.78) per share
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
March 17 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd