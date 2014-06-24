June 24 Berliner Synchron AG : * Berliner Synchron AG 2013 revenue eur 7.4 mln vs eur 8.4 mln

year ago * Berliner Synchron AG says fy 2013 net loss of eur 0.69

mln (after eur 0.317 mln the previous

year) * Berliner Synchron AG says it expects an increase in turnover and

further improved results for fy 2014 * Berliner Synchron AG says equity ratio as of year-end of 42

* Berliner Synchron AG says equity ratio as of year-end of 42