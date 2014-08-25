Aug 25 Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners said it would buy container maker Berlin Packaging LLC
for $1.43 billion from Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp
Bank BSC.
Chicago-based Berlin Packaging, founded in 1898, makes rigid
plastic, glass and metal containers. The company has annual
revenue of about $800 million, according to its website. (bit.ly/XLObRJ)
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of
2014, Oak Hill said on Monday.
Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank acted as financial
advisers to Berlin Packaging, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
served as legal counsel.
Morgan Stanley was financial adviser to Oak Hill. Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)