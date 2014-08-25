Aug 25 Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners said it would buy container maker Berlin Packaging LLC for $1.43 billion from Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC.

Chicago-based Berlin Packaging, founded in 1898, makes rigid plastic, glass and metal containers. The company has annual revenue of about $800 million, according to its website. (bit.ly/XLObRJ)

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2014, Oak Hill said on Monday.

Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisers to Berlin Packaging, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel.

Morgan Stanley was financial adviser to Oak Hill. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)