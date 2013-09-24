* "All he has to do is say 'yes'," girlfriend says
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Sept 24 Silvio Berlusconi's 28-year-old
girlfriend, Francesca Pascale, wants to marry the four-times
Italian prime minister, who she says first caught her eye when
she was a teenager, according to a magazine interview published
on Tuesday.
Berlusconi, who turns 77 on Sunday, is divorcing his second
wife Veronica Lario, whom he married in 1990. The couple had
three children together.
Lario filed for divorce in 2009, accusing Berlusconi of
having an affair with a 17-year-old girl, which he denied. He is
disputing a settlement with Lario that would cost him about
100,000 euros ($135,000) per day if confirmed by a court.
"I was a minor when I set my sights on him," Pascale said,
according to an excerpt of the interview published on Vanity
Fair's Web site. The full interview will be released on
Wednesday in the magazine which features the couple on its
cover. ()
"I sought him out, I courted him, I made him fall in love
and then I became his girlfriend. I practically did and do
everything: All he has to do is say 'yes'."
Pascale, who grew up near the southern city of Naples, said
she met Berlusconi when she was 21. She had co-founded a club
called "Silvio We Miss You" after he lost the prime minister's
office to Romano Prodi in 2006.
"I immediately asked him if I could give him my phone number
and I asked for his," she said. "He told me: 'You're
unscrupulous'."
The media magnate is appealing against a June conviction for
abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor - nightclub
dancer Karima El Mahroug, better known under her stage name
"Ruby the Heartstealer".
El Mahroug has said under oath that she never had sex with
Berlusconi, and the billionaire politician denies any
wrongdoing.
In the magazine interview, Pascale said she did not attend
the so-called "bunga-bunga" parties where El Mahroug was present
because "women threw themselves at him" and she could not have
tolerated it.
RETURN TO SPOTLIGHT
A definitive conviction for tax fraud last month has
Berlusconi facing either a year of house arrest or several
months of public service, and he is on the verge of being
stripped of his seat in parliament.
Since the conviction, Berlusconi has repeatedly threatened
to pull his centre-right party's support for Enrico Letta's
coalition government and has appeared in public only twice.
He plans to return to TV talk shows, his preferred forum,
this week, Italian media said on Tuesday, as the chances of a
spring election increase.
"In all the most painful situations in the past few years,
Francesca knew how to stand by my side. She gave me joy, without
asking for anything in exchange. She renewed my belief in the
sincere love of a woman," Berlusconi is quoted as telling Vanity
Fair for the article.
Pascale said that she initially kept her love for Berlusconi
silent "because he was a married man" and that her mother had
protested that the leader, who is 49 years her senior, was too
old for her.
"My mother said to me: We admire him too, but he could be
your father."