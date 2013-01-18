MILAN Jan 18 A Milan court on Friday rejected a
request from Silvio Berlusconi's lawyers to suspend a tax fraud
trial involving the purchase of broadcasting rights by his
Mediaset media group until after the Feb. 24-25
election.
The 76-year-old former prime minister is appealing against a
previous court ruling over the case on Oct. 26, in which he was
sentenced to four years in jail.
Berlusconi's lawyers had argued that his position as leader
of a coalition running in the election represented a legitimate
impediment to his appearing in court.
His lawyers had also argued that the case would interfere
with the electoral campaign. The judges rejected both requests.
The centre-right coalition has not yet chosen a candidate
for the premiership and Berlusconi, who was prime minister four
times, has said he will not stand again.
Berlusconi is also facing a trial on charges of paying for
sex with an underage prostitute and a third trial for allegedly
leaking a confidential phone call to the media.
Earlier this week Berlusconi's legal team failed to have the
"Ruby" sex trial postponed. A final hearing of the closely
watched case is scheduled for Feb. 4, with a verdict likely to
come before the vote.
The Mediaset tax fraud appeals trial started on Friday, and
a verdict is unlikely to come any time soon. The next hearing is
scheduled for Jan. 25.
On Friday Berlusconi had the final hearing of the wiretap
trial postponed until after the election.
In the parliamentary campaign, Berlusconi is leading a
centre-right coalition polling 26.3 percent against a
centre-left coalition on 37.5 percent.