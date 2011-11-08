ROME Nov 8 A key vote in Italy's Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday indicated Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has lost his parliamentary majority, piling further pressure on him to resign.

Berlusconi won the vote on the ratification of 2010 public accounts because the opposition abstained, but he obtained only 308 votes, far below the 316 needed for an absolute majority in the 630 seat Chamber.

The opposition immediately said the vote showed Berlusconi must tender his resignation. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)