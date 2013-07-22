LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The government of Bermuda has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the United States and Europe ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings.

A US dollar-denominated bond issue in the 144A/Reg S format may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudp Roy)