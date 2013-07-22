BRIEF-MHM Metals updates on Mercantile Investment takeover offer
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The government of Bermuda has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the United States and Europe ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings.
A US dollar-denominated bond issue in the 144A/Reg S format may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudp Roy)
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage: