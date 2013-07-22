(Adds roadshow details, background)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby

LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The government of Bermuda has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the United States and Europe ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings, which will take place in New York on Wednesday, Boston on Thursday, Los Angeles on Friday and will wrap up in London the following Monday, July 29.

Bermuda's Finance Minister Everard Richards, Finance Secretary Anthony Manders and Director of International Business Travis Gilberts will attend the roadshow.

A US dollar-denominated bond issue in the 144A/Reg S format may follow, subject to market conditions.

Last month, rating agency Fitch downgraded Bermuda's long-term issuer default rating to AA- from AA, with a negative outlook, citing constraints in sustaining higher debt levels due to a narrow revenue base and under-developed local capital markets. "Weak economic performance and absence of fiscal adjustment measures weigh on public finances and debt dynamics," said Fitch.

The firm, however, underscored the country's strong external creditor position driven by the large external assets held by re-insurance, fund administrators and trust management industries.

Bermuda was last in the international debt markets in June 2012, when it priced a USD475m 10-year bond at par to yield 4.138% or 250bp over US Treasuries, generating some USD1.3bn in demand.

Investors largely shrugged off an ill-timed Fitch downgrade of the credit that same day, finding solace in a relatively attractive pick-up to the underlying bonds.

On that occasion, HSBC acted as bookrunner, while Butterfield was co-manager.

The bonds have been trading at a wide bid-offer of 96.25-98.25 or 4.63%-4.37% on a yield basis. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; Editing by Sudp Roy)