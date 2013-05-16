BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
NEW YORK May 16 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut Bermuda's government bond rating to Aa3 from Aa2 and warned more cuts could be coming as the country's economy struggles.
The outlook is now negative, Moody's said in a statement.
"The downgrade was prompted by the steep rise in government debt and the lack of an economic recovery from the downturn at the time of the crisis," the statement read.
But the rating agency also cited the country's high per capita income and strong institutions as supporting the rating.
Standard & Poor's rates Bermuda AA-minus with a negative outlook. Fitch rates the country AA with a stable outlook.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare encountered resistance on Tuesday from party conservatives who said draft legislation emerging in the U.S. House of Representatives would not reduce the cost of healthcare.