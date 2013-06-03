By Tom Bergin
LONDON, June 3
LONDON, June 3 Bermuda is not to blame for
companies such as Google using Bermudan subsidiaries to shelter
billions of dollars from U.S. and European tax authorities, the
territory's finance minister said on Monday.
Google has come under fire from British lawmakers for
channelling billions of dollars a year through an Irish
subsidiary to a Dutch sister company which then passes the money
to another affiliate in Bermuda.
The use of such complex structures is common among
multinationals, including Apple and Amazon,
and has become a hot political topic on both sides of the
Atlantic.
However, Bermuda Finance Minister Bob Richards insisted that
the territory has not intentionally facilitated such profit
shifting and gains little from the Bermuda-registered
affiliates.
"Bermuda is not a tax haven," he said in a Reuters
interview. "We didn't pass a law to say that the Googles of this
world don't get taxed."
The self-governed British Overseas Territory has no personal
or corporate income taxes because these are expensive taxes to
administer, so focuses instead on taxing consumption and
employment, Richards said.
Big developed countries such as Britain have also
increasingly shifted the tax burden to consumption, from income,
in recent years.
Google's Bermudan subsidiary has no full-time staff and
Richards said that such nameplate companies are not important to
the economy.
The company, meanwhile, has said that it complies with tax
law in every country where it operates.
Richards said it was impractical for Bermuda to change its
tax rules to stop corporate profit shifting and that it is the
responsibility of other countries to tackle the situation.
BLAME GAME
"The issue here is the tax laws of the G5, G8 (groups of big
economies)," he said. "It's not the tax laws of Bermuda .. It's
easy to blame dots on the map."
Richards said that countries such as the United States and
Britain should get their own house in order before criticising
Bermuda.
"Those in glass houses should not throw stones. One of the
biggest tax havens in the world is the state of Delaware.
Everybody knows that. Some people would even call the City of
London a tax haven," he said.
Delaware applies less stringent reporting requirements on
companies than some other U.S. states and European countries.
This has allowed Delaware to become a major centre for corporate
registrations.
Tax campaigners say that British governments have shied away
from tough action on tax evasion and fraud because of fears that
it could limit flows of cash into the City of London, a key
driver of the economy and tax revenues.
Britain has been pressing its Overseas Territories, which
also include the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, to
share more information to combat tax evasion.
Bermuda has already agreed to the automatic sharing of
taxpayer information and collects information on beneficial
ownership of companies registered there.
These measures, Richards said, mean that Britain's latest
initiatives are unlikely to make the territory less attractive
for investment.
He said that Bermuda was also untroubled by recent changes
to tax legislation aimed at making Britain a more attractive
base for the insurance industry.
Richards said he expected Bermuda's strength in this area -
encouraged by low taxes and less onerous regulation than in the
United States - would endure because the islands had built up a
"nexus" of knowledge.