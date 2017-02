Dec 21 TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said it bought a 16 percent stake in the Bermuda Stock Exchange for an undisclosed amount.

TMX Chief Executive Tom Kloet will join the board of Bermuda Stock Exchange.

A Canadian financial consortium is planning to take over TMX Group and bring most of the country's major exchanges under a single roof. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)