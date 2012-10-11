(Corrects title of Japan econmin in headline)

TOKYO Oct 11 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara will meet at 0715 GMT (1615 JST) on Oct. 12, the Japanese Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

Bernanke and Maehara will be meeting on the sidelines of the semi-annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank being held in Tokyo through Oct. 14. (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by John Mair)