Aug 19 The court-appointed trustee trying to recover money for investors defrauded by convicted swindler Bernard Madoff has sued seven companies for more than $174 million.

The trustee, Irving Picard, sued Singapore's Lion Global Investors Ltd for $50.6 million and British Virgin Islands-based Quilvest Finance Ltd for $37.8 million.

Picard accused all seven companies of collaborating in the imprisoned swindler's massive Ponzi scheme.

The case is Picard v. Lion et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-02540. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)