* U.S. crude seen at $90, down from $98 in Q2 survey

* Brent-WTI seen narrowing to $10-$15 in 2012

* Sell-side analysts see U.S. crude at $96.30 in 2012

* Investment bank commodity revenues down 50 pct in Q2 (Adds details)

Sept 20 Investors in crude futures and energy equities have scaled back their expectations of oil prices over the coming year, highlighting a deepening divide versus more bullish sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

A quarterly survey of 148 long-only investors, hedge fund managers and industry experts by Bernstein Research showed a majority of buy-side clients expect U.S. crude oil prices to average $90 a barrel over the next 12 months, down from $98 in the brokerage's second-quarter survey.

That contrasts with an average forecast for 2012 of $96.30 a barrel in Reuters' last oil price poll at the end of August, which primarily surveyed analyst teams at investment banks and major brokerage houses. POLL70

The Bernstein Energy Investor Sentiment Survey showed more bullish expectations for U.S. crude CLc1 in the longer term, with prices expected to average $102 a barrel over the next two years. This, however, was still down by $5 from the same survey in the second quarter.

"While long-term sentiment around crude appears strong, $10 above current two-year futures, short-term expectations are in line with the strip and biased toward the downside," Bernstein's energy research team, led by Bob Brackett and Scott Gruber, said in the emailed report.

Commodity trading revenues at U.S. bank holding companies, including major players in the sell-side sector such as Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) and Morgan Stanley ( MS.N ), halved in the second quarter, a government report showed last week. [ID:nS1E78F0JX]

Revenues slid after a record-breaking first quarter as prices fell back, key market spreads grew volatile and competition for client business increased.

"You have seen some compression of margins as more players have entered the sector," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics in Austin, Texas.

"Margins are still thicker than in other fixed-income areas but the market isn't as big as forex or bonds. Commodities are still hot but it's going to become increasingly difficult for new entrants to the market."

LONG-TERM BULLS

Investment bank sell-side teams might still see opportunities to drum up new business from more sophisticated investors looking not merely to take directional bets on the price of oil.

The blowout in the price difference, or spread, between Brent LCOc1 and U.S. crude in 2011 -- to a record $27.23 at the start of this month -- is expected to remain volatile.

The spread between the two oil benchmarks, commonly referred to as Brent-WTI, is seen falling to an average $10-$15 a barrel in 2012, the Bernstein survey found.

Reuters' previous oil price poll, published on Aug. 26, showed an average implied Brent-WTI spread of $11.60 in 2012. On Tuesday, the Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R was around $24.

The Bernstein survey was conducted from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. (Reporting by David Sheppard in New York; editing by Jim Marshall and Dale Hudson)