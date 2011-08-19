LONDON Aug 19 Ernesto Bertarelli will invest
up to 500 million pounds ($824 million) as initial capital in
the launch of a private equity real estate firm being set up by
the former UK heads of Blackstone (BX.N) and Starwood Capital,
the Financial Times said on Friday.
Bertarelli, the Swiss-Italian pharmaceuticals billionaire
listed in the world's top 100 wealthiest people, will commit
the investment as he tries to diversify his family's wealth
into UK and European real estate.
The newspaper said that coupled with debt, the move is
expected to amass a property portfolio of close to 1 billion
pounds.
The investment strategy will be led by Crosstree Real
Estate Partners, which will be launched next month by Nick
Lyle, former head of Blackstone UK's business, and Sean Arnold,
who led the European operations of Starwood.
While initially focused on investing on behalf of the
Bertarelli family, Crosstree may raise additional third party
equity in either a fund or club format in future.
The firm will also consider investing in other regions
after an initial focus on acquisitions in the UK, according to
the FT.
