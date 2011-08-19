LONDON Aug 19 Ernesto Bertarelli will invest up to 500 million pounds ($824 million) as initial capital in the launch of a private equity real estate firm being set up by the former UK heads of Blackstone (BX.N) and Starwood Capital, the Financial Times said on Friday.

Bertarelli, the Swiss-Italian pharmaceuticals billionaire listed in the world's top 100 wealthiest people, will commit the investment as he tries to diversify his family's wealth into UK and European real estate.

The newspaper said that coupled with debt, the move is expected to amass a property portfolio of close to 1 billion pounds.

The investment strategy will be led by Crosstree Real Estate Partners, which will be launched next month by Nick Lyle, former head of Blackstone UK's business, and Sean Arnold, who led the European operations of Starwood.

While initially focused on investing on behalf of the Bertarelli family, Crosstree may raise additional third party equity in either a fund or club format in future.

The firm will also consider investing in other regions after an initial focus on acquisitions in the UK, according to the FT. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)