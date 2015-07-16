FRANKFURT, July 16 German media company
Bertelsmann is putting up as much as 100 million euros
($109 million) to set up a fund to invest in education companies
in Brazil, it said on Thursday.
Bertelsmann wants to make education a third pillar of its
business alongside media and services, aiming to grab a
billion-euro slice of the fragmented $5.5 trillion global market
in which the biggest single player is Britain's Pearson
.
Europe's largest media group, which controls broadcaster RTL
and book publisher Penguin Random House, said it would
take nearly 40 percent in the fund with a target endowment of
800 million Brazilian real ($255 million).
It said numerous private and instititional investors were
participating in the fund, which will be managed by investment
firm Bozano Investimentos and intends to invest in six to eight
companies, focusing among other things on medical education.
Earlier this year, Bertelsmann agreed to buy a controlling
stake in United States-based Alliant International University.
Last year, it bought e-learning business Relias Learning for
$540 million.
($1 = 3.1379 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)