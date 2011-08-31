BERLIN Aug 31 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann posted a rise in revenue in the first half of 2011 thanks to its TV and publishing units amid a slight drop in operating profit partly due to energy and paper prices and costs for new projects.

The owner of publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House said operating profit in the first six months of the year was 737 million euros ($1.06) versus 754 million a year earlier.

Sales increased 1.9 percent to 7.2 billion euros while group profit rose 9.3 percent to 269 million euros thanks partly to lower interest rates as it paid down debt.

Founded in the small town of Guetersloh over 175 years ago, Europe's largest media group said it still expects moderate revenue growth in 2011 and a return on sales of more than 10 percent.

It said its operating result "will likely be slightly down year on year, partly due to costs for new projects and higher energy costs, while Group net income will be above last year's value thanks to lower one-time effects". ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting By Nicola Leske)