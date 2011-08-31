(Adds details, background)

* Slightly lowers 2011 EBIT outlook

* Keeps 2011 sales target

* H1 revenue up 1.9 pct, EBIT down 2.25 pct

BERLIN, Aug 31 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann lowered its 2011 operating profit target due to costs for new projects and rising energy prices after posting a rise in first-half sales and a drop in operating profit.

Europe's largest media group said on Wednesday that its operating result "will likely be slightly down year-on-year, partly due to costs for new projects and higher energy costs, while group net income will be above last year's value thanks to lower one-time effects".

Previously it had forecast a stable operating result.

"We are cautiously optimistic for business in the second half of the year, although there has been a marked increase in economic uncertainties," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Rabe said in a statement.

Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group and Arvato, an outsourcing service provider.

The company said ad sales from RTL Group and Gruner + Jahr as well as Arvato contributed to a 1.9 rise in sales in the first six months of the year to 7.2 billion euros ($10.4 billion).

RTL and book publisher Random House contributed strongly to earnings, although operating profit dipped 2.25 percent to 737 million euros as higher prices for energy and paper as well as start-up costs for new projects ate into profits.

Nevertheless, group profit rose 9.3 percent to 269 million euros thanks partly to lower interest rates as Bertelsmann paid down debt, which stood at 4.86 billion euros by the end of June compared with 4.91 billion euros at the end of 2010.

Founded in the small town of Guetersloh over 175 years ago, Bertelsmann has been controlled by the Mohn family for the past 100 years and has opted to remain private, going so far as to take on billions in added debt to buy out Belgian investor GBL and thus prevent its own public listing in 2006. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)