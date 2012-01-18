FRANKFURT Jan 18 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann missed its expectations for last year, posting a 0.9 percent fall in net profit to 650 million euros ($828 million), German monthly magazine Manager Magazin reported, citing no sources.

Sales rose 2 percent to about 16 billion euros, the magazine said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

A spokesman for Bertelsmann declined to comment on the matter.

Europe's largest media group had said in November it saw 2011 sales rising slightly, with net profit above the year-earlier level.

Manager Magazin said while Bertelsmann's broadcaster RTL and services unit Arvato posted robust results for the year, magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr and book unit Random House both recorded a slide in sales and operating profit. ($1 = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Patricia Gugau; Editing by Dan Lalor)