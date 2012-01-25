FRANKFURT Jan 25 German media group Bertelsmann will bundle and spin off its printing activities from its Arvato services division in the first half of this year, creating a separate business with annual revenue of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

The two printing sites in Germany and Britain belonging to its Prinovis unit and the Arvato printing activities in Italy, Spain and the United States would be affected by the move, Bertelsmann said on Wednesday.

"This new organisation makes it possible to better steer and focus the businesses," the company said, adding that the move would focus Arvato on growth.

The newly created business would be led separately alongside the group's RTL television operations, publishing units Random House and Gruner + Jahr and Arvato. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)