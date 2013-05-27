FRANKFURT May 27 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann is ready to invest 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) over the next three years, to strengthen its online education and services unit, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told a German newspaper.

The sale of a stake in broadcaster RTL Group for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and cash flow from Bertelsmann's operations allow the media group to invest in a range of promising businesses, CEO Rabe told daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

Other businesses that could be strengthened via acquisitions and investments are TV production arm Freemantle, Bertelsmann's business information unit and music rights company BMG, Rabe said.

He added that the media group was targeting sales of 17 billion euros this year and 18 billion euros in 2014, after 16.1 billion in 2012.

($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)