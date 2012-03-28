FRANKFURT, March 28 Bertelsmann said it is looking into taking the company public while preserving the Mohn family's control over Europe's largest media company.

The unlisted company said in a statement it would change its legal form from a joint stock company to a so-called SE & CO KGaA. This would allow its owner to hold sway over strategic decisions and name top managers while taking on new shareholders with little say.

Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said this would allow for an IPO to potentially fund major growth projects while keeping the Mohn family in control. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)