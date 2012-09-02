FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The Mohn family which controls
Bertelsmann, Europe's largest media group, has decided
not to take the company public, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported.
The company lacked a growth strategy to make it attractive
for investors, according to the paper which cited an
unidentified person close to the family.
Bertelsmann said in March it was looking into taking the
company public while preserving the Mohn family's control.
The unlisted company said it would change its legal form
from a joint stock company to a so-called SE & CO KGaA, allowing
its owner to control strategic decisions and name top managers
while shareholders would have little say.
Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said this would allow for an IPO
to potentially fund major growth projects while keeping the Mohn
family in control.
Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House
as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group.
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)