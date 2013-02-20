BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Germany-based Bertelsmann is in advanced talks to buy out private equity firm KKR's majority stake in joint venture music rights management company BMG, the New York Post said, citing unnamed sources.
The talks could still fall apart, the paper said.
KKR and Bertelsmann declined to comment.
Currently, KKR holds a 51 percent stake in BMG Rights, while privately held Bertelsmann, Europe's largest media group, holds 49 percent, the New York Post said.
BMG is a rights management company for music publishing and recording rights.
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.