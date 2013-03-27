BRIEF-Tangoe announces suspension of trading from Nasdaq
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators will approve the proposed merger of German media group Bertelsmann's Random House unit and British publisher Pearson's Penguin without conditions, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
"The companies have not provided concessions," one of the sources said.
The European Commission will decide on the deal by April 5.
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.