BRIEF-Meyer Burger: adjustments of conditions of CHF 100 mln convertible bond effective as of March 17
* Verdict by High Court of the Canton of Berne has become final
FRANKFURT Feb 14 Bertelsmann AG on Thursday said it welcomes the U.S. Department of Justice approval for its deal to create a joint venture for its book publishing unit with Britain's Pearson.
In October, Germany's Bertelsmann and Britain's Pearson said they plan to combine their publishers Penguin and Random House to create Penguin Random House.
In a statement, Thomas Rabe, Chairman & CEO of Bertelsmann, said, "We are very pleased that the U.S. Department Of Justice has concluded its review and made a determination to clear the planned combination of Random House and Penguin without any conditions."
Under the plan, Bertelsmann will own 53 percent of the venture and nominate five directors to the board, while Pearson would own the rest and nominate four. Both must retain their stakes in the venture for at least three years.
* Verdict by High Court of the Canton of Berne has become final
NEW YORK, March 9 Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.
DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.