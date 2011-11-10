FRANKFURT Nov 10 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann posted a slight decline in nine-month operating profit due to start-up losses related to new businesses.

Europe's largest media group on Thursday said it still expects its 2011 operating profit to decline slightly year-on-year. It had cut its outlook in August due to costs for new projects and rising energy prices.

Bertelsmann owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group and Arvato, an outsourcing service provider.

Operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) eased by 1.1 percent to 1.03 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the first nine months of 2011, Bertelsmann said.

Revenues from continuing operations were up 2.3 percent at 10.735 billion euros.

Founded in the small town of Guetersloh over 175 years ago, Bertelsmann has been controlled by the Mohn family for the past 100 years and has opted to remain private, going so far as to take on billions in added debt to buy out Belgian investor GBL and thus prevent its own public listing in 2006. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)