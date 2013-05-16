FRANKFURT May 16 German media group Bertelsmann
reported an 8.6 percent gain in first-quarter core
operating profit, after recently winning full ownership of music
rights company BMG and lowering costs.
The privately held owner of U.S. publisher Random House and
broadcaster RTL Group said on Thursday its
quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from
continuing operations rose to 303 million euros ($390
million)from 279 million a year earlier.
"We are pleased with the positive development in the first
three months, but the economic conditions remain challenging,"
finance chief Judith Hartmann said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, RTL reported an 8.4 percent rise in
first-quarter operating profit.