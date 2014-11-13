BRIEF-Kotsinas, Nordh, Titov proposed for Fingerprint Cards' board
* Says nomination committee proposes reelection of Jan Wareby, Urban Fagerstedt, Michael Hallen, Asa Hedin, Tomas Mikaelsson, Carl-Johan von Plomgren
FRANKFURT Nov 13 German media group Bertelsmann reported on Thursday a 1 percent rise in its nine-month core profit as acquisitions started to pay off.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion euros ($1.84 billion) in the first nine months of the year.
Sales from continuing operations rose 4.3 percent to 11.82 billion euros, the highest level in seven years, the company said in a statement.
Privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl" and George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.
It also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group , which earlier on Thursday reported stable third-quarter results and said it still expected a slight decline in 2014 revenues, with a more significant decrease in EBITA.
($1 = 0.8030 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SINGAPORE, March 21 Ride hailing firm Grab, the main Southeast Asian rival of Uber Technologies Inc, launched services in Myanmar on Tuesday, expanding operations to a seventh country in the region.
* Iliad says as of today, the Free Mobile Plan (€15.99€/month for Freebox subscribers) includes unlimited 4G mobile Internet access as well as unlimited calls, texts and MMS in metropolitan France