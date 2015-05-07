FRANKFURT May 7 German media group Bertelsmann
reported a 6.7 percent rise in first-quarter core
profit, driven by its book publishing business, its
German-language TV business and the expansion of its education
unit.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 194 million euros
($220.00 million).
"The year started well for Bertelsmann," said Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement. "We achieved a record
operating result, to which our strategic actions in particular
contributed, such as the combination of Penguin and Random
House."
Privately held Bertelsmann controls Penguin Random House,
publisher of the "Fifty Shades" trilogy and Lee Child's Jack
Reacher series.
Bertelsmann also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group
, which earlier on Thursday reported a 1.6 percent rise
in first-quarter core profit, helped by growing advertising
revenue in Germany, its most important market.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)