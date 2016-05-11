FRANKFURT May 11 European media conglomerate
Bertelsmann said on Wednesday its first-quarter core
earnings jumped 8 percent mainly on the back of RTL Group
, which it controls.
Bertelsmann, which also owns the majority of book publisher
Penguin Random House, said first-quarter earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from
continuing operations rose to 500 million euros ($569.50
million) from 463 million in the same period last year.
Earlier on Wednesday, RTL Group reported
better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by its German
broadcasting activities and its production company
FreemantleMedia
Bertelsmann said it continued to see growth in 2016 sales
and continued high operating profitability.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
