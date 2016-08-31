BERLIN Aug 31 European media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Wednesday its half-year core earnings rose 4.5 percent as growth at RTL Group in France and Germany and its printing business offset some start-up losses at its publishing and education units.

Bertelsmann, which also owns the majority of book publisher Penguin Random House, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to 1.11 billion euros ($1.24 billion) in the first six months of the year from 1.06 billion in the same period last year.

Last week, RTL Group reported a 2 percent decline in sales in the second quarter due to lower revenues at production unit FremantleMedia and competition for advertising revenue from the UEFA European soccer championship.

Bertelsmann confirmed its guidance for 2016 sales growth and continued high operating profitability.

It also said that it expected group net profit again to be higher than 1 billion euros and that it aims for revenues of around 20 billion euros in the mid-term.

($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)