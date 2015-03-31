BERLIN, March 31 German media group Bertelsmann on Tuesday reported a 2.7 percent rise in its 2014 core profit fuelled by its book publishing and music businesses.

Privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn's "Gone Girl" and George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.

The company said 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.37 billion euros, the highest level in seven years.

Bertelsmann, which also holds the majority of broadcaster RTL Group and owns music rights company BMG, said sales from continuing operations rose 3.1 percent to 16.7 billion euros.

The group's net profit dropped however by more than a third to 573 million euros on special charges for its print and direct-marketing business and an impairment of 95 million euros for RTL Group's Hungarian business, where it was struggling with a huge advertising tax increase.

"We have started this year off nicely," Bertelsmann's Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said, adding that Bertelsmann expects revenue and operating EBITDA to rise this year.

It still aims to increase net profit to 1 billion euros in the mid-term.

Bertelsmann is making a rapid transition to digital platforms. RTL Group saw its video views jump to 36 billion in 2014, up from 17 billion in the previous year.

It has also added education to its portfolio, along with its media and services business. Earlier this year Bertelsmann agreed to take a controlling stake in United States-based Alliant International University.

Last year Bertelsmann bought e-learning business Relias Learning for $540 million (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Thomas Atkins)