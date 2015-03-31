BERLIN, March 31 German media group Bertelsmann
on Tuesday reported a 2.7 percent rise in its 2014
core profit fuelled by its book publishing and music businesses.
Privately held Bertelsmann is co-owner of Penguin Random
House, the publisher of bestsellers such as Gillian Flynn's
"Gone Girl" and George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire"
series.
The company said 2014 adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.37 billion
euros, the highest level in seven years.
Bertelsmann, which also holds the majority of broadcaster
RTL Group and owns music rights company BMG, said
sales from continuing operations rose 3.1 percent to 16.7
billion euros.
The group's net profit dropped however by more than a third
to 573 million euros on special charges for its print and
direct-marketing business and an impairment of 95 million euros
for RTL Group's Hungarian business, where it was struggling with
a huge advertising tax increase.
"We have started this year off nicely," Bertelsmann's Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe said, adding that Bertelsmann expects
revenue and operating EBITDA to rise this year.
It still aims to increase net profit to 1 billion euros in
the mid-term.
Bertelsmann is making a rapid transition to digital
platforms. RTL Group saw its video views jump to 36 billion in
2014, up from 17 billion in the previous year.
It has also added education to its portfolio, along with its
media and services business. Earlier this year Bertelsmann
agreed to take a controlling stake in United States-based
Alliant International University.
Last year Bertelsmann bought e-learning business Relias
Learning for $540 million
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Thomas Atkins)