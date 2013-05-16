* Bertelsmann Q1 EBIT from cont'd ops up 8.6 pct
* Bertelsmann says sees 2013 sales up on M&A deals
* RTL says advertising market challenging at start of Q2
FRANKFURT, May 16 German media conglomerate
Bertelsmann's broadcaster RTL warned a tough
European market meant it was still not sure profit would match
last year's level after a first-quarter rise.
Operating profit at RTL, of which Bertelsmann owns 75
percent, rose 8.4 percent to 207 million euros.
The Bertelsmann group, publisher of the "Fifty Shades"
Trilogy, which has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide,
also said on Thursday that quarterly earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations rose 8.6 percent to
303 million euros ($390 million).
"We are pleased with the positive development in the first
three months, but the economic conditions remain challenging,"
Bertelsmann's finance chief Judith Hartmann said in a statement.
Both companies posted quarterly revenues that were little
changed.
Bertelsmann, which also owns U.S. publisher Random House,
has warned that its operating profit may ease this year on slow
economic growth in the euro zone and an increase in investments,
and RTL said it was still uncertain whether its profit would
reach the year-earlier level.
"It's more a matter of caution than pessimism, but the facts
are what they are. The start of the second quarter was soft,"
RTL co-Chief Executive Guillaume de Posch told journalists
during a conference call.
The company's other co-Chief Executive Anke Schaeferkordt
said that even the German television advertising market, which
was the only one of RTL's major markets to grow in the first
three months of 2013, eased at the start of the second quarter
from strong year-earlier figures.
Bertelsmann cut its stake in RTL Group from 92.3 percent
last month, seeking to fund growth and an overhaul of its
business to catch up with rapidly-changing markets.
It has voiced ambitions to make major acquisitions and
strike strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and become
more international.
But it expects the recent acquisition of full ownership in
music rights company BMG, the merger of Random with Pearson's
book publisher Penguin and the takeover of financial
services provider Gothia to boost its top line this year.