FRANKFURT May 9 Bertelsmann said on
Wednesday it started the year on a "high note" with
first-quarter operating profit rising 13 percent and 5 percent
higher sales, keeping its full-year target for moderate revenue
growth.
Europe's largest media company - best known for its TV arm
RTL and publisher Random House - said operating
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 280 million
euros ($363.9 million) in the first quarter from 248 million a
year earlier.
"Looking at the full year, we are confident of achieving our
target of moderate revenue growth, stable operating EBIT at a
high level, and increased group profit," said Bertelsmann's
Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement.
RTL Group, which is majority-owned by Bertelsmann, said
earlier on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose, as growth in the
French and German TV advertising markets offset a continued
slump in southern and eastern Europe.
Bertelsmann, which is trying to grow faster by becoming more
digital and international, has recently given up its fierce
resistance to going public.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
