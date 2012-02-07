* Zeiler to leave by April 18

* Zeiler to join TBS as president

* Schaeferkordt and De Posch to be appointed co-CEOs (Adds TBS statement)

NEW YORK, Feb 7 Gerhard Zeiler is stepping down as chief executive of Bertelsmann's RTL Group after 9 years and will be succeeded by two managers from the group who will jointly lead Europe's largest commercial broadcaster.

Vienna-born Zeiler, 56, who headed RTL Television before taking over as CEO for the whole group in 2003, is leaving by April 18, RTL said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zeiler, a former journalist and spokesman for the Austrian government, will join Turner Broadcasting System International as president, responsible for entertainment, kids networks and media services offered outside of North America, TBS said.

Major U.S.-based media conglomerates have been expanding internationally in search of growth and TBS said that Zeiler's international television experience would help extend the brand and "build scale around the world."

Zeiler will be replaced by Anke Schaeferkordt, who heads RTL's German unit, and Chief Operating Officer Guillaume de Posch, who joined RTL's board in January.

De Posch headed rival German broadcaster ProSieben from 2004 to 2008 and oversaw its sale to current owners KKR and Permira, and managed ProSieben's acquisition of SBS Broadcasting. The goal was to turn ProSieben into a pan-European broadcaster that could compete with RTL Group. However, that plan did not pan out and ProSieben sold parts of its European operations last year.

De Posch will take over responsibility for broadcasting operations outside Germany and the group's production business, while Schaeferkordt will continue to manage the German TV business in addition to her role as co-CEO. The two executives will manage the company together with CFO Elmar Heggen, RTL added. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Andre Grenon and Richard Chang)