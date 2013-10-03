BRIEF-Astellia signs framework agreement with Telefonica for geolocation
* Signs global framework agreement with Telefonica Group for geolocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Oct 3 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said it had placed 2 million shares in RTL , or about 1.3 percent of the broadcaster's share capital, at 75.81 euros per share.
The shares had not been taken up by investors during a stake sale in April.
Bertelsmann remains the majority shareholder in RTL Group following the placement, with a stake of 75.1 percent, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Thursday.
RTL shares rose 0.3 percent to 75.99 euros by 0732 GMT.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)
BARCELONA, March 1 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will match French rivals' offers, which usually include cash and free-of-charge credit cards, an executive said on Wednesday.
* It has been agreed upfront consideration at closing of agreement where seller receives 434,000 newly issued shares in Data Respons through private placement